Cities / Lucknow News / Sri Lankan delegation brings sacred stone from Ashok Vatika to Ayodhya
lucknow news

Sri Lankan delegation brings sacred stone from Ashok Vatika to Ayodhya

Sri Lankan high commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda visits Ram Janmabhoomi, receives warm welcome from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members
The Sri Lankan delegation and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members in Ayodhya on Thursday. (SOURCED IMAGE)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:04 PM IST
By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow

A Sri Lankan delegation led by their high commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda visited the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Thursday and offered a shila (sacred stone) from the island nation’s Ashok Vatika for the Ram temple. The high commissioner also paid obeisance to Ram Lalla (idol of the infant Ram).

The high commissioner’s wife Jennifer Moragoda, deputy high commissioner Niluka Kadurugamuwa, minister H G U Pushpkumara and minister counsellor G K G Sarath Godakanda were among the others who visited the Ram Janmabhoomi as part of the Sri Lankan delegation.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, received them at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Trust members Dr Anil Mishra and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra were also present.

According to the Hindu epic Ramayan, Sita, Lord Ram’s wife, was held captive by demon king Ravan, at Ashok Vatika.

In a tweet earlier this year, the Indian high commissioner to Sri Lanka had made the announcement about dedicating a stone from Sita Eliya (Ashok Vatika) for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“A stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a pillar of strength for India-Sri Lanka ties. This stone was received at the Mayurapathi Amman Temple by HC-designate of Sri Lanka to India HE Mr. Milinda Moragoda in presence of the High Commissioner,” the tweet read.


