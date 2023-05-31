Installation of Ram Lalla statue: Trust to invite PM for week-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony

The Board of Trustees of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust decided to send an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the week-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, on Wednesday. The ceremony will be held for the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Ravinder Singh/HH)

A meeting was held on Wednesday at Mani Ram Das Chavni Peeth in Ayodhya where 11 trustees of the Board met to discuss issues related to the Ram Mandir. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, who resides at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, presided over the meeting.

The Trust will also organise the event Ayodhya Pran-Pratishtha in temples across the country.

However, the date for the ceremony is yet to be decided. In all probability, the week-long ceremony will start from Makar Sankranti in January 2024, or a day after it. The Trust is consulting renowned astrologers to fix an auspicious date for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony.

“It has been decided that a seven-day-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony for the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol will be organised. The Trust will send an invitation to PM Narendra Modi,” Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, told media persons on Wednesday.

“As no date of the event has been decided yet, the PM will be apprised about the probable date of the event between December (2023) and January 26 (2024),” added Rai.

In the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir, work related to the flooring of the ground floor of the temple is likely to start from Thursday.

“White Markana marble of Rajasthan will be used for flooring in the Ram Mandir,” said Rai.

He was confident that construction work of the ground floor of the Ram Mandir would be completed by the end of this year.

