SSB Raising Day celebrations end amid display of skill in U.P.’s Kheri

The two-day celebrations marking the 59th Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) concluded at its 3rd battalion headquarters in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday.

Union ministers of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra honouring an SSB personnel during the 59th Raising Day celebrations in Lakhimpur Kheri on March 10. (HT Photo)

During the function, Union ministers of state for home Nityanand Rai and Ajay Kumar Mishra presented various awards and medals to SSB men. A grand parade by SSB personnel, including 6 Frontiers, one woman contingent, one special operations contingent and a canine squad, was taken out during which both the ministers accompanied by director general, SSB, Rashmi Shukla took guard of honour.

The SSB jawans also displayed their nail-biting motor-bike and yoga exercises which mesmerised the audience. Congratulating SSB personnel, chief guest MoS Nityanand Rai said with its exemplary border security management along Nepal and Bhutan borders, the SSB had proved their devotion to the service of nation and made every Indian proud of them.

Rai further said the SSB was the first force which had deployed 3,600 women while endorsing PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to women empowerment. He said during the past one year, the SSB personnel had saved hundreds of youths by curbing cross-border smuggling of narcotic drugs and arresting 7500 smugglers.

In her address, director general, SSB, Rashmi Shukla elaborated upon how the SSB men had proved their mettle as per their motto of ‘Seva-Suraksha-Bandhutva’ (service, safety, brotherhood).

She said in the past one year, the SSB had made 7000 seizures of smuggled goods, 18,500 kg of drugs besides arresting 22 foreigners illegally crossing borders and 166 human traffickers. Shukla further said the SSB had also effectively acted in neutralising several notorious Naxals.

Later, amid presence of MLA Yogesh Verma, Vinod Shankar Awasthi, renowned district personalities, MoS Nityanand Rai and Ajay Kumar Mishra presented four Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) to Neeraj Chetri (posthumously) of 35th battalion, Amal Sarkar (posthumously), Satya Narayan Yadav, Mahendra Yadav of 15th battalion, 2nd in command Lalit Sah of FHQ and Arun Kumar of 35th battalion.

Deputy commandant Narpat Singh of 35th battalion was awarded with 1st Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry. Moreover, inspector generals, SSB, namely Dr Tapan Biswas, Sudhir Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Darad and Pradeep Kumar Gupta were awarded with President Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS).

Also, eight SSB personnel received trophies for their exemplary discharge of various operations while 13 SSB personnel were awarded with police medal for meritorious services.

None takes Rahul Gandhi seriously: Union MoS

Union MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra has termed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a “dejected and depressed person” “whom none takes and should take seriously.” He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 59th Raising Day celebrations of the SSB in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday.

When asked about the allegations by the Opposition leaders about misuse of security agencies (against them), Mishra said, “Dejected and disappointed people level such types of allegations.”

When asked about Rahul Gandhi raising China aggression issue on a foreign soil, he said, “We cannot expect anything better from those who cannot win direct electoral battles.”