Star-studded Ayodhya ki Ramlila to be live-streamed on DD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The dress of Lord Ram is being prepared in Janakpur, Nepal, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita while Sita’s dress is being prepared in Ayodhya (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Ayodhya’s Ramlila will be grander this year as it is set to reach out to 25 crore people across the country in 26 languages. This year too, the 10-day cultural extravaganza, to be organised from October 6 to 15 (Dussehra) on the Lakshman Quila campus in the temple city, will be live-streamed on Doordarshan, YouTube and other social media platforms from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Like last year, viewers will not be allowed to attend the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bollywood actors Bhagyashree and Rahul Bhuchar will play the roles of Goddess Sita and Lord Ram, respectively.

To make the show more attractive, 3-D technology will be used. Around 30 local artistes of Ayodhya will also enact roles of various characters of Ramayan.

“Last year, the event reached out to 16 crore people. This year, our target is to reach out to 25 crore people and in 26 languages, said Subhash Malik, chairman, Ayodhya ki Ramlila.

The dress of Lord Ram is being prepared in Janakpur, Nepal, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita and Sita’s dress is being prepared in Ayodhya.

But the royal attire of Ram is being prepared in Mumbai and is being designed by fashion designer Vishnu Patil, stated the Ramlila committee. The committee also informed that Ravan’s attire is being prepared in Sri Lanka.

BJP MP Manoj Tewari will perform many roles, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kisan, will play the role of Parshuram, Vindu Dara Singh will essay the role of Lord Hanuman, Shahbaz Khan of Ravan, Sheeba Khan of Mandodri, and Raza Murad will also play a prominent role.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on November 3, on the eve of Diwali.

