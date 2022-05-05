Stepmother arrested for killing four-year-old girl in Pratapgarh

The Pratapgarh Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her four-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found inside an unused well in Rajanpur village in Kunda area on Wednesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl was missing since Tuesday and villagers spotted her body when foul smell emanated from the well.

SHO of Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Saroj’s third wife Shanti Devi has been arrested for killing her stepdaughter as she disliked the way the girl passed comments on her.

Shanti Devi told police that the girl often used to make comments and pick faults in her household works, including her cooking. The girl also used to complain to her parents about her.

“The victim’s complaints and comments continued even as Shanti Devi became pregnant. Then Shanti Devi planned to kill the girl. On Tuesday evening, while she was playing with other kids then Shanti Devi took her to a well on some pretext and pushed her inside,” the SHO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanti Devi was detained for questioning when her husband raised suspicion over her involvement. Later she confessed to have committed the crime.

An FIR has been registered against Shanti Devi for murder and she has been sent to jail, the SHO added.