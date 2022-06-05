Steps afoot to increase the green cover of UP

Uttar Pradesh is focused on increasing the green cover in the state by 15% till 2030 and aims to connect people with the environment via eco-tourism. Currently, the green cover is 9.23% in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from provisions for planting 35 crore saplings this monsoon season, the state budget-2022 has a provision for developing city forest area under the Annapurna Forest campaign.

Meanwhile, monitoring of the 12 rivers in the state at 141 points is being done. Also 319 big drains are being monitored to stop sewage flowing into the rivers.

The forest department has also planned to promote agroforestry to increase the tree cover in the state. Farmers will be facilitated with village-level nurseries and a special agroforestry app will be developed for farmers to understand the benefits of agroforestry.

Some 1,560 industrial units with high pollution levels are also under watch.

“To connect people with the environment, eco-tourism will also be promoted,” the budget-2022 has stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, forests, environment and climate change, said that agroforestry shall boost the tree cover and farmers too shall benefit from it.

The plantation drive this year, slated to begin with the monsoons, has included 21 plant species that will not only increase green cover but have medicinal and nutritional value too.

“Apart from these 21 species, locally found trees that have medicinal or nutritional value will also be promoted under the plantation drive,” said Mukesh Kumar, chief conservator of forests.