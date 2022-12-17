STF busts drug racket, one held in Lucknow with banned injections

The UP Special Task Force claimed on Friday to have busted a racket of illegal supply of banned injections from India to Nepal with the arrest of a man from Gorakhpur on Thursday night. They recovered around 2,700 banned injections used by drug addicts from a car he was driving. The STF officials said the car was intercepted on its way to Nepal via Sonauli border after collecting the injections from a person in Gorakhpur.

In a press note shared by the STF, the officials stated that the man arrested was identified as Aamir Ali, a resident of Sukrauli village, under the Sonauli police station limits of Maharajganj. They said Aamir was arrested near Bahgwanpur crossing under PPganj police station of Gorakhpur at around 10pm on Thursday.

The officials said the accused revealed that one Lucky, who runs a garments shop in Nautanwa, had given the number of the person, who handed over these injections to him to transport to Nepal. They said the STF is further investigating the role of other people and arrest other members of this international racket. Aamir Ali has a tainted past and earlier too he was arrested and recently released on bail from Mahrajganj jail.

