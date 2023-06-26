STF nabs two smugglers with over 300 kg marijuana worth 17L

The Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) arrested two drug smugglers and recovered over 300 kgs (a total of 3 quintals 38 kg and 350 gms) of marijuana worth ₹17 lakhs in the international market, in Kushinagar district on Monday.

Along with the narcotics, two trucks with U.P. number plates, two mobile phones and cash worth ₹ 500 were also seized. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused informed that the narcotics were loaded from Assam and were transported to Uttar Pradesh via Bihar border, according to a press note by the STF.

“The two arrested accused were identified as Brijesh Kumar, a resident of Farrukhabad and Shivshankar, a resident of Aliganj, Lucknow. A case was registered against the accused in Kushinagar under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act,” stated the press note.

Along with the narcotics, two trucks with U.P. number plates, two mobile phones and cash worth ₹500 were also seized.

As per the press note, late Monday night the STF got information about the illegal narcotic being transported to the state from Assam via Bihar border. An accidental truck was also kept on the route to divert attention. Taking the help of the local police on the information received, after reaching the spot mentioned by the informer, at Tadwa Mor under the Tamkuhi Police Station area, a truck was seen coming from Bihar. When the truck was stopped and searched, the aforesaid illegal cannabis was recovered and the truck drivers were arrested.

The accused said they loaded illegal marijuana from Assam which was given to them by a person named Deepak. “We take two rounds in a month. We bring illegal Ganja to Gorakhpur and give it to the person there. Most of it is delivered by us to Mau, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur. They pay ₹ 50000 for one quintal of narcotics and take the fare separately. We have been doing this work for almost 5 years,” the accused said.

