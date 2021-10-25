Straight from the heart of home bakers

Home bakers in Lucknow are dishing out delectable goodies to make festival of lights all fun and colourful. From edible hand painted aces to poker chips, cracker box, customized chocolates, cake jars and other hampers, the creative lot have come up with an array of options.

The market is flooded with sweets and bakery options by small as well as big commercial establishments but many are opting for the variety being offered by these young bakers.

“Gifting sweets and cookies are a passé. When I get something like that,I just pass it on. So, this time, I chose to try a hamper from a young home baker. One, it was to support her passion and creativity, second the amount of hard work that she is infusing in is simply commendable. So, I got a hand-decorated customized box which consists candles, nuts, cake jar and assorted chocolates,” says Vishwas Yadav, a businessman.

Monika Chandra has been a hobby baker since 2014 but it was from last year that she introduced creative gift hampers modelled on items relevant to Diwali. “At M’s Kitchen we call them ‘patakhe jo mum mein phute’. Inspired by my friend in Pune I came up with chocolate diyas, hand-painted rasmalai flavoured aces, poker chips in different chocolate flavour and a range of patakas like anar, sutli bomb, pistol, chakri, ladi bomb and rockets in different taste and they look same like original crackers,” she says.

Youngster Aarushi Sehgal has prepared hampers containing flavoured nuts, tea cakes, assorted chocolates and candles. “The Cakewalk hampers can be customised as per buyer’s preference. Since these are for festival, we prepare them fresh and everything is eggless,” she adds.

Diwali hamper by Aarushi Sehgal (Sourced)

Home chef and baker Ehab Beg says, “During festival season our clients expect us to give them something innovative and different. So, we prepared customized hampers as per their need and since it’s for limited clients we are able to put all our heart, soul and creativity into it and give them truly aood stuff.”

At Bhavya’s Amazin Glazin too gift hampers are a big draw which includes browines, cupcakes, tea cakers, chocolates, cookies, juices and cake jars.

“These young bakers, some of them still a student, are doing very well for themselves. They are very creative and passionate about their hobbies which surely will become their career someday. I know many of my friends who just order from home bakers and chefs which ensure them personalised service, good quality and fulfillment,” says Anupriya Agarwal, an entrepreneur.

