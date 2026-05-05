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Strict action against anyone occupying others’ land: Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister also assured a woman of strict action against her in-laws after she complained of harassment

Published on: May 05, 2026 09:34 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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Taking note of complaints related to illegal land grabbing, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to take strict legal action against anyone found forcibly occupying others’ land.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

On requests for financial assistance for medical treatment, he assured people that lack of funds would not hinder treatment and instructed officials to expedite estimates so that government aid could be released promptly.

He also assured a woman of strict action against her in-laws after she complained of harassment during a Janata Darshan programme held at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. The CM gave a patient hearing to the grievances of around 150 people at the event.

The woman alleged that her in-laws were creating obstacles in her child’s education, prompting her to seek help directly from the CM. Responding firmly, Adityanath advised her to focus on her child’s education and assured that the administration would take action against those responsible.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Strict action against anyone occupying others’ land: Yogi Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Strict action against anyone occupying others’ land: Yogi Adityanath
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