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Strictly prohibit loud noise at functions after 10 pm: Allahabad HC to officials

HC orders commissioners of all 18 divisions and all DMs to survey parks, playgrounds and open spaces in their respective areas and include them in the government list

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:57 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed officials to strictly prohibit loud noise at weddings, marriages and other functions after 10 pm, citing the inconvenience caused to the general public, including children and the elderly.

The HC took cognizance of the public problem of loud noise during commercial and social activities in parks and playgrounds. (For Representation)

The court directed the state and police authorities concerned, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the Lucknow Development Authority to take appropriate action in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order.

The court ordered the commissioners of all 18 divisions and all district magistrates to survey parks, playgrounds and open spaces in their respective areas and include them in the government list. It has sought the compliance report from the respondent authorities on the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by one Dharampal Yadav. The petitioner sought a ban on the commercial use of the city’s Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Earlier, the court had directed all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and other authorities in the state to prepare a list of parks, playgrounds, and open spaces and include them in the government list prepared under the Uttar Pradesh Parks, Playgrounds, and Open Spaces Preservation and Regulation Act, 1975. The court also directed them to submit complete details of such spaces.

 
public interest litigation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Strictly prohibit loud noise at functions after 10 pm: Allahabad HC to officials
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Strictly prohibit loud noise at functions after 10 pm: Allahabad HC to officials
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