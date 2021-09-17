Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Stubble burning: UP govt withdraws 868 cases registered against farmers
lucknow news

Stubble burning: UP govt withdraws 868 cases registered against farmers

The cases had been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Stubble burning cases were largely registered in west UP districts in the wake of increasing air pollution (HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order to withdraw 868 cases filed against farmers for stubble burning in different districts across the state, said a home department official here on Thursday.

He said additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi had issued a detailed order to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to do it on priority and update the home authorities about it within seven days.

According to the order, the cases were registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the order, Awasthi said, “Farmers play an important role in the development of our economy. The government has decided to withdraw 868 cases of stubble burning in the state registered under various Sections of the IPC.”

RELATED STORIES

The cases of stubble burning were largely registered in west UP districts in the wake of increasing air pollution after the Supreme Court issued strict directions to restrict it around two years ago. The state police headquarters have issued stern directives to all district police chiefs to curb burning of stubble and garbage dumps as well as to impose fines on people violating the guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold 21-day service campaign from Modi’s 71st birthday today

Schools, colleges in UP to remain shut on Friday, Saturday amid heavy rainfall

14 killed, several injured in rain related incidents across UP

Rain alert: Lucknow admn starts helpline, urges people not to visit crowded areas
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP