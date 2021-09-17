Stubble burning: UP govt withdraws 868 cases registered against farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order to withdraw 868 cases filed against farmers for stubble burning in different districts across the state, said a home department official here on Thursday.

He said additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi had issued a detailed order to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to do it on priority and update the home authorities about it within seven days.

According to the order, the cases were registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the order, Awasthi said, “Farmers play an important role in the development of our economy. The government has decided to withdraw 868 cases of stubble burning in the state registered under various Sections of the IPC.”

The cases of stubble burning were largely registered in west UP districts in the wake of increasing air pollution after the Supreme Court issued strict directions to restrict it around two years ago. The state police headquarters have issued stern directives to all district police chiefs to curb burning of stubble and garbage dumps as well as to impose fines on people violating the guidelines.