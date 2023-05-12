CBSE results: Students from Varanasi, Azamgarh, Kanpur excel in Prayagraj region

Students from Varanasi, Azamgarh, Pratapgarh and Kanpur excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 examinations in the Prayagraj region, which includes 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The results were declared on Friday.

Students celebrate CBSE results in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT Photo)

In CBSE class 12, Rishabh Raj of Central Hindu Boys School, Varanasi, fared the best in the Prayagraj region with 99% marks while Bipasana Bhattacharya of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT-Kanpur, did so in class 10 in the region with 98.8% marks, according to information received till Friday evening.

Officially, the board has decided against publishing merit lists to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students. Officials said the board has also scrapped awarding first, second and third divisions based on students’ scores.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the class 10 and 12 students who passed the CBSE examinations successfully and wished them a bright future.

“Hearty congratulations to all the students who have achieved success in the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations, as well as to their parents and teachers! This success is a reflection of your talent, dedication, and hard work. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future!” he tweeted.

Aditi Mishra, also from Varanasi, bagged the second position in class 12 in the Prayagraj region with 98.8% marks. She is a student of Raj English School, Shivpurava, Varanasi. Shreya Kasera of GD Global School, Azamgarh, with 98.6% marks emerged as the third topper in the region.

Ayush Mishra of Eram Public College from the state capital shared the third spot with 98.6% marks.

No student from Prayagraj district managed to find a place among the top four position holders in class 12. Varanasi did exceptionally well with six students from the city making it to the list of class 12 toppers.

Four students from Varanasi scored 492 marks and bagged the overall fourth place in the region.

They are: Anushka Sinha of Sunbeam School, Varuna Jail Road, Varanasi; Aditi Agrawal of Central Hindu Girls Senior Secondary School, BHU, Kamchha, Varanasi; Abhishree Pandey, Delhi Public School (Vishokhar, Varanasi); Shreepriya Ojha of Sunbeam Suncity, Bachchaon Road, Karana, Varanasi.

Shubham Upadhyay of Mirzapur, too, joined them at fourth place on the list.

In CBSE class 10, Snigdha Paul of Delhi Public School, Bithoor, Kanpur, was in second place with 98.6% marks. Shreyansh Giri of PNB Public School of Pratapgarh and Arjavi Tripathi of DPS-Varanasi both scored 98.4% marks to be joint third.

Four students were in fourth position in the region in class 10. Among them, only Shreya Singh of Army Public School, Old Cantonment, is from Prayagraj. She scored 98.2% marks and also emerged as Prayagraj district topper.

The other three other class 10 toppers in fourth position are Devansh Gupta, Arunvava Sarkar and Shubhi Yadav, all from Varanasi.

The overall pass percentage in CBSE class 10 stood at 93.12%, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. Similarly, the pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone down by 5.38 percentage points and stands at 87.33% as against 92.71% last year.

In class 12, the Prayagraj region had lowest pass percentage of 78.05 among the 16 regions.

In the CBSE class 10 exam, the Prayagraj region stood at ninth position with a pass percentage of 92.55% among all 16 regions.