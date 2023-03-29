Suar, Chhanbey bypolls in UP to be held on May 10

The election commission on Wednesday announced bypolls in two assembly seats of Suar (Rampur) and Chhanbey (Mirzapur) on May 10.

Suar, Chhanbey bypolls to be held on May 10 (file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bypoll in Suar was caused due to disqualification of Samajwadi Party lawmaker Abdullah Azam’s conviction in a 15-year-old case while that in Chhanbey seat was caused due to the death of sitting Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Kol.

In both the bypolls, the BJP or its allies are expected to be in direct contest with state’s main opposition Samajwadi Party or its allies, political observers said.

Apna Dal (S) is a BJP ally and its candidate Haidar Ali Khan, son of former lawmaker Kazim Ali had also contested unsuccessfully against Abdullah Azam in Suar while in Channbey, Rahul Kol had emerged winner against Samajwadi Party candidate Kirti in a close contest. Counting of votes will take place on May 13. The notification for the bypoll on the two seats in Rampur and Mirzapur districts will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing of nominations will be April 20, chief electoral officer Ajay Mishra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bypolls would coincide with civic polls that are also expected to be held in April-May. These by-polls were announced along with one assembly bypoll in Meghalaya and two Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Odisha and last date of filing nominations is April 20, scrutiny of nominations (April 21), withdrawal last date (April 24).

“People have realised that under BJP rule, benefits of government policies are reaching all sections of the society and that is why in series of elections the double engine BJP governments of Modi-Yogi have been finding people’s preference,” said UP BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava.