Sultanpur: Four days before court verdict, history-sheeter shoots self

Four days before court verdict in a 17-year-old loot case, a history-sheeter from Sultanpur allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in the chest on Saturday morning, senior police officials said. The incident occurred at his residence in Galibaha village under Kadipur police station limits in Sultanpur, where he lived separately from his parents, they added. The incident occurred at his residence in Galibaha village under Kadipur police station limits in Sultanpur. (For representation)

Sultanpur’s Baldirai circle officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar told media persons that Durgesh Singh, alias Monu, aged around 35 years, had around ten criminal cases registered against him, including the LIC loot case in Kadipur. He said Durgesh was scheduled to face sentencing on November 5 in connection with the loot case and had returned to his village only two days ago.

Kumar further said that Durgesh was the second among three brothers and was unmarried. He added that the police were informed about the incident after neighbours heard a gunshot. Durgesh was found lying on his bed in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to his chest when police personnel entered the house after breaking open the door bolted from inside.

The CO said the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. He added the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are yet to determine the exact motive.

According to the CO, Durgesh was one of the accused in the loot held at Kadipur’s LIC branch on September 1, 2008. He said the robbers had looted around ₹13.15 lakh after barging into the branch and holding the security guard, Satya Prakash Tiwari, hostage. He said Durgesh was reportedly under pressure due to the impending sentencing since charges were proven against him on October 29.