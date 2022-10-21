Survey finds 7189 unrecognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh

A statewide survey has found 7189 unrecognised madrasas educating more than 16 lakh students, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said on Thursday. Describing the findings an eye opener for the authorities, Javed said these madrasas have around 3000 teachers and other staff.

There are 16,513 recognised madrasas with about 20 lakh students in the state, according to the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board. And 560 of them are receiving grants from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The survey began on September 10 to identify the unrecognised madrasas and gather details about their funds, source of income, the organisations running them and their curriculum.

“The number of these (unrecognised) madrasas is expected to go up as information is still pouring in. The survey is expected to continue in the flood-hit areas of Bahraich and Gonda for the next few days. The staff in those areas has sought some more time to complete the survey which was delayed there because of heavy rain followed by floods,” Javed said.

The survey work was also affected in Gorakhpur and its adjoining regions due to heavy rain in early October.

The results of the survey would be analysed till November 15 .

“Our effort would be to give recognition to these 7189 madrasas as soon as possible. We want to secure the future of around 16 lakh students. We don’t want the students of these madrasas to do petty jobs. We want to bring the students into the mainstream,” he said.

“After the survey, we are going to clean the system and help our madrasa students compete with the students in the mainstream,” he said.

“After the survey, it would be easy to give recognition to unrecognised madrasas. Till now, the state government never had any information about the number of unrecognised madrasas operating in the state,” he said.

In Gorakhpur, over 10,000 students were found studying in 140 unregistered madrasas, according to initial reports. These institutions have over 300 teachers and staff.

District minority welfare officer Ashutosh Pandey said inputs were being received and a detailed report would be sent soon.