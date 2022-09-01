Survey of madrasas part of efforts to ensure modern education to Muslim youths: UP minister

LUCKNOW The U.P. government’s decision to order a survey of all unrecognised madrasas coincides with the sharp decline in the number of students enrolled with the state’s madrasa board. In 2016, over 4 lakh students were registered for the board examinations, and this number dropped to 3.71 lakh in 2017, to about 2.7 lakh in 2018, a little lesser in 2019, 1.82 lakh in 2020 and about the same in 2021.

Minister of state for minorities, Danish Azad Ansari, a pasmanda (backward) Muslim and the lone Muslim face of Yogi 2.0, however, defended the move to order survey of private/unaided madrasas, saying the government needs data to plan for the future. Excerpts:

Q The government has attracted fresh controversy over its move to order survey of unrecognised madrasas in UP. Your political opponents are sniffing foul play. What do you make of it?

A I think our political opponents have nothing better to do. The survey is part of our efforts to ensure better, modern education to Muslim youths. And to plan ahead, you need to have data. We already have data of all 16,513 madrasas enrolled with the Madrasa Board. Of these, 558 are aided and the rest are in different categories of modern education or those that are unaided. We however, don’t have data on private madrasas…how many they are. Excerpts:

Q What do you eventually plan to do with that data?

A Once we have the exact numbers after a ground check, we can frame better, meaningful policies and plan infra development. Our government wants to impart the best of education to Muslim youths and data collection through survey is part of the entire effort.

Q What is the survey going to be like?

A It’s going to be three-phased exercise. Survey teams would be formed and would start visiting districts from September 10. These teams will submit their report to the DM’s by October 5. And the district magistrates would subsequently submit these reports to the government by October 25.

Q Has the quality of teaching and other conditions improved in madrasas affiliated to the madrasa board? If yes, then why the number of students enrolled in them has been witnessing a sharp decline?

A Let the survey findings be available, and this will actually answer all the queries. As for the measures that have been introduced for improving the overall system, we have recently introduced the system of mutual transfers within aided madrasas. We will also extend maternity leave and other benefits to teachers and employees. This would be a first. There are a host of other measures that we have introduced and whose results would slowly be visible.

