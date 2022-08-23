Suspend all animal fairs, interstate transport of animals; run vax drive: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to go into a mission mode to prevent viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals in Uttar Pradesh. He also ordered a ban on all animal fairs and interstate transport of animals in the state, an extensive vaccination drive, spreading awareness among those into animal rearing about the viral infection in animals and preventing unnecessary people from entering cow shelters. He also said in case of death of an infected animal, cremation should be done while following the protocol.

“Special vaccination campaign for animals is necessary for protecting them against lumpy virus. Support will also be received from the Government of India for the availability of the vaccine. This is a virus that spreads by flies and mosquitoes. In such a situation, a special cleanliness campaign should be conducted in villages and cities in coordination with the department of rural development, urban development and animal husbandry. Ensure that infection does not spread under any circumstances,” he added.

The CM issued the instructions to top officials concerned in the state at a high-level Covid-19 and administrative review meeting he held in the morning, said a statement from his office soon after the meeting.

“Recently, ill effect of the lumpy skin disease has been seen in cattle in many states. Those states have suffered a considerable animal loss. We need to get into a mission mode to prevent the spread of the disease in the state. Till normalcy returns, suspend all inter-state animal fairs in the state,” Yogi was quoted as saying at the meeting in the statement.

He also asked for running an awareness campaign to sensitise those into animal rearing about the disease, its prevention and treatment. “Also, put a ban on entry of any unnecessary people into cow shelters”, Yogi said.

According to news reports, more than 7,300 animals are reported to have died due to the lumpy skin disease in seven states and one union territory, sparking a huge concern. The disease among the cattle, according to a government official to news agency PTI, was first reported in Gujarat and has affected over 1.85 cattle so far since the outbreak of the disease in July.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. The disease is said to be transmitted via blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes or ticks. The symptoms of the disease include fever and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease had first emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019 and later it spread to the Middle East and Europe.

India had also witnessed the first case in 2019 in eastern states, especially West Bengal and Odisha, reported PTI, citing the government official. Till last week, around 74,325 cattle, according to the report, have been affected in Punjab so far while 58,546 cattle have been affected in Gujarat, 43,962 cattle in Rajasthan, 6,385 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,300 in Uttarakhand, 532 in Himachal Pradesh, and 260 in Andaman and Nicobar.

‘Speed up Covid booster dose drive’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the “Amrit dose (booster dose)” of Covid vaccine was being administered in the state and the weekly drive of free booster dose had been successful.He said on last Sunday, more than 19 lakh people got the booster doses. So far, more than two crore people have taken their booster doses, the CM added.

However, he asked for further speeding up the booster dose drive. He said there has been a drop in the Covid positivity rate recently. “The positivity rate is a mere 1.6% and a total of 561 fresh cases of Covid infection have been reported in the last 24 hours while the total number of positive cases statewide is 4,463,” the CM said.