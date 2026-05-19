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Swaad UP Ka: ODOC aims to give UP’s unique flavours global identity

On the cards: Traditional dishes from all districts to be developed as brands; smart packaging and nutrition labelling to help products reach larger markets

Published on: May 19, 2026 09:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The state government is set to take a major step toward giving global recognition to the state’s rich culinary heritage. Through the “One District One Cuisine” (ODOC) scheme, traditional dishes unique to every district of Uttar Pradesh will be identified and developed in an organised, safe, branded and market-oriented manner, a spokesperson said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Special exhibitions of traditional dishes will be organised under the theme “Swaad UP Ka” during major events in the state. Along with this, strategies are being prepared to connect people with Uttar Pradesh’s traditional flavours through short films, digital promotion and branding campaigns.

This state government’s initiative is seen not only as a food-related programme but also as an effort linked to cultural heritage, tourism, employment and exports. The objective is to preserve taste and tradition while promoting local entrepreneurship, employment and exports. The UP Cabinet recently approved the scheme, according to a press release.

Under the scheme, district-wise dishes have been identified based on suggestions received from district magistrates, related departments, reputed institutions, colleges, universities and district industry centres.

Under the scheme, local entrepreneurs and self-help groups will also be trained. Free training through reputed institutions will be arranged for packaging, designing, quality improvement and food processing.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Swaad UP Ka: ODOC aims to give UP’s unique flavours global identity
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Swaad UP Ka: ODOC aims to give UP’s unique flavours global identity
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