Tale of fraud, fake murder unravelled: 5 of a gang nabbed for duping Badaun farmer

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Kingpins of the gang used to trap vulnerable people while interacting with them at bus, railway stations and other public places, say Bareilly police

LUCKNOW A tale of fraud, superstition, ‘hidden treasure’ and fake murder was unravelled by the Bareilly police on Thursday after the arrest of five conmen, who duped a Badaun farmer of 4.77 lakh, assuring to solve his family problems through black magic practices and tried to extort 10 lakh by threatening to frame him in a fake murder case, said officials on Friday.

The farmer lodged an FIR under BNS sections 318 (4) for cheating, 316 (2) for criminal breach of trust and 388 (2) for demanding extortion by putting person under fear of getting framed in a murder case at Baradari police station on Wednesday. (Pic for representation)
The farmer lodged an FIR under BNS sections 318 (4) for cheating, 316 (2) for criminal breach of trust and 388 (2) for demanding extortion by putting person under fear of getting framed in a murder case at Baradari police station on Wednesday. (Pic for representation)

The gang of five that lured the victim with ‘hidden treasure’ in his farm and staged a fake murder at his property was identified as Ikhlas Khan, 45, Shahmir Khan, 42, and Liyaqat Khan, 30, of Bareilly and Bhura Khan, 45, and Mohammad Raza Khan, 40 of Rampur, they said.

The kingpins, Ikhlas Khan and Bhura Khan, used to trap vulnerable people while interacting with them at bus/railway stations and other public places, Bareilly (CO) III Devendra Kumar informed media persons.

Bhura Khan trapped Mohan Lal of Badaun while interacting with him at the satellite bus station in Bareilly in December last week. He convinced the latter that somebody performed black magic to harm him and his family. Subsequently, Ikhlas Khan posed as a sorcerer, performed ‘rituals’ to solve the farmer’s problems and duped him of 4.77 lakh.

“Moreover, they planned a fake murder when one of the five accused Liyaqat Khan suddenly appeared on the scene when Ikhlas was performing rituals at the victim’s farm on January 25 and fired at him. Ikhlas acted as if he had been shot fatally, and the victim also thought so. The gang members revealed later that they used cattle blood filled in a balloon to trick the farmer,” the CO said.

The complainant realised that he had been duped, and the gang was trying to extort money. he added.



