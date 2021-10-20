TCS to digitally manage Ram temple trust’s accounting system

LUCKNOW Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will digitally manage the accounting system of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the software for this will be put in place for effective use by December-end.

“The accounting system of the Trust will be digitally managed by Tata Consultancy Services. They were working on the project for the last two months and today they gave us a demonstration,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust told media persons on Wednesday after a meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee.

The system (software) will be ready for use by the end of December, he added.

Rai said: “The engineers’ group also discussed how to make the Ram temple complex eco-friendly.”

The Trust has estimated that around five lakh devotees would visit Ayodhya every day during festivals after Ram temple comes up.

“Where will rainwater and waste go? During fairs (in Ayodhya) if there is requirement of 10-11 lakh litre water per day then from where will this water come?,” asked Rai while telling office-bearers to prepare a plan in this regard.

