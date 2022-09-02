Team of 68 UGI students off to AIT-Bangkok for summer internship
As many as 700 UGI students had applied for the trip to AIT- Bangkok out of which 68 were selected.Three senior faculty members would also accompany the students as part of the faculty exchange programme.
PRAYAGRAJ: In the maiden educational trip of students to any foreign country post the pandemic, 68 meritorious students of United Group of Institutions (UGI) left for Bangkok on Thursday.
These students are heading to a 15-day Summer Internship Programme at the prestigious Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok, Thailand.
The group left for Kolkata by train on Thursday from where it would board a flight for Bangkok. The group will return to India on September 17, as per cultural head, UGI, Naini Ajay Sharma.
These students included 44 from UGI, Naini and 12 each from United University (UU), Rawatpur in Prayagraj and UGI, Greater Noida, he added.
Sharma said that 700 UGI students had applied for the trip to AIT out of which 68 were selected. He informed that three senior faculty members would also travel with the students as part of the faculty exchange programme. They include head of technical training department, UIT, Dhananjay Sharma, Nishant Dabhade from UU, Prayagraj and Meenu Sahni from UGI, Greater Noida.
Sharma added that this was the 12th summer internship trip of students of UGI to the coveted AIT. With this, the number of students visiting AIT till now had gone up to around 850. The trip was being organised by UGI as part of its collaboration with AIT to provide a platform to exchange various academic programmes, he said.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had also been signed with other foreign universities for academic excellence of UGI, he said. They include MoU of United University (UU) with Burriram Rajabhat University (BRU), Thailand and Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) of Indonesia as well as MoU between UGI and Missouri University, Columbia, USA.
