Tech-armed force to intensify e-surveillance of drug traffickers

The state government has approved a budget worth ₹73.5 lakh for purchase of integrated digital voice recorder and computer systems for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), to strengthen surveillance on drug traffickers. The force had been constituted with a specific mandate to tackle drug-related crimes across Uttar Pradesh.

The state government order dated September 14 has been issued in this connection.

HT has the order copy giving details of gadgets to be purchased for strengthening surveillance by the ANTF.

According to the order, an advanced integrated digital voice logger with specification of three primary rate interface (PRI) line worth ₹10.5 lakh for the surveillance cell of ANTF headquarters in Lucknow has been approved.

A senior state government official explained the electronic surveillance system will be upgraded and intensified with the use of this integrated digital voice logger which has a robust recording system designed to capture and preserve audio communications across diverse settings, ranging from call centers to public safety operations. He further said that the PRI line is a standard that enables traditional phone lines to carry multiple lines of voice and data.

Besides, 14 more integrated digital voice loggers with specification of one primary rate interface (PRI) line to strengthen surveillance systems at six ANTF police stations and eight operation units in the state have been approved. These voice loggers cost ₹3 lakh each apiece which amount to ₹42 lakh for 14 voice loggers. Moreover, the 14 new advanced computer systems will also be provided to the ANTF police stations and operation units for mobile data analysis. He said these computer systems cost ₹1.5 lakh each which amount to ₹21 lakh for the 14 computer units.

ANTF seizes illegal drugs worth ₹175 crore in 3 years in U.P.

As part of an intensified crackdown on illegal sale and use of drugs and narcotics substances, Uttar Pradesh’s Anti- Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized illegal substances worth over ₹175 crore in the past three years, a release from the state government media cell, on Saturday, read.

It further stated that the ANTF, which was formed with a specific mandate to tackle drug-related crimes, has played a crucial role in curbing the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics across the state.

“Since its establishment, the ANTF has registered 187 cases between 2022 and 2024, leading to the arrest of 469 individuals involved in drug trafficking. A total of 20,384.91 kg of illegal drugs with a total value of ₹175 crore 49 lakh 27 thousand 500, including 6.37 kg of morphine, 33.44 kg of heroin, 129.63 kg of hashish, 106.62 kg of opium, 9,380.14 kg of poppy straw (Doda), 10,725.26 kg of ganja, and 3.44 kg of mephedrone were recovered,” read the press note.

In 2024 alone, the ANTF registered 91 cases, making 190 arrests and seizing a variety of drugs. These included 1.78 kg of morphine, 13.93 kg of heroin, 23.85 kg of hashish, 61.88 kg of opium, 6,467.01 kg of ganja, and 3.44 kg mephedrone. In total, ANTF seized 9988.86 kg of narcotics worth ₹98 crore, 49 lakh and 52 thousand this year.

In terms of broader anti-drug operations across Uttar Pradesh, over 45,000 kg of illegal drugs have been seized in the past four years, reflecting the state’s ongoing commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes.