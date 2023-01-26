Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Technology turns saviour for many trapped under debris of building in Lucknow

Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Developed by Lucknow-based robotic expert Milind Raj, the device helps trace the location of a person with the help of an audio or victim’s voice

Milind Raj with his device. (Sourced)
ByAakash Ghosh

LUCKNOW A robotic device called a ‘hypersensitivity audio receptor’ is being used to trace the people trapped under the debris of the Alaya apartment building that collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Developed by Lucknow-based robotic expert Milind Raj, the device helps trace the location of a person with the help of an audio or victim’s voice. “If a victim is under the debris and shouting for help, the device can quickly locate his/her location through reception that will help the rescue operation team to drill that area and provide oxygen and other support,” he said.

Interestingly, the device was developed in 2-3 hours after the incident happened. After this, Milind was on the spot to help the rescue operation team with his device, which can run on battery for 10-15 hours. “So far, the device has helped rescue 6-7 people since last evening,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “Mobile phones of those trapped in the debris were switched off. With the help of this device, we were able to trace their location, after which the NDRF and SDRF drilled that area and provided relief.”

“This device also helped save a lot of time,” he added.

