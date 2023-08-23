Kin kills couple after finding them together in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

A teenage girl was strangled along with a 19-year-old man she was in a relationship with after her family found them together late on Sunday at Mehnaun in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, a police officer said on Wednesday. The girl’s father and brother were arrested after they confessed to murdering the two on Tuesday.

Police superintendent Ankit Mittal said the incident came to light when the family of Satish Kumar, the 19-year-old, reported his disappearance. He cited their probe and said they found Kumar was in a relationship with the girl from the same caste.

Mittal said the girl’s father, Kripa Ram, and his son, Raghav Ram, confessed to killing the couple in a fit of rage after finding them in a room. Kumar’s body was thrown into a sugarcane field, 1.5 kilometers away, while that of the girl was buried after informing relatives that she died of an illness.

Mittal said the girl’s body was exhumed and the two bodies have been sent for postmortem. He added Kripa Ram and Raghav Ram have been arrested under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealment of crime).

A couple, Abbas Ali, 50, and Kamrrunisha, 48, were earlier beaten to death last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur after their son eloped with a Hindu woman.

