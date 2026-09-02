Teen’s death takes Kaushambi illegal firecracker factory blast toll to 14

The death toll in the devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Chilla Shahbazi village on the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border rose to 14 after a 16-year-old girl, Urvashi, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Police and administrative teams are continuing debris removal operations in the affected village in search of people feared missing. (File)

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Urvashi was among those critically injured in the blast that ripped through the factory on Monday (August 31). She had been undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj, where she was on ventilator support in the critical care unit.

According to hospital authorities, Urvashi died at 4:05 am on September 2 despite intensive treatment and continuous monitoring by doctors. Her condition had remained extremely critical since she was admitted.

Eleven people were killed on the spot in the blast on Monday, while two more victims succumbed on Tuesday. Three injured people continue to receive treatment and are reported to be stable.

Of the five patients admitted to SRN Hospital following the explosion, two have died, while the remaining three are under regular medical supervision. Under the direction of principal Prof AK Verma, teams from the trauma centre, critical care, surgery and other departments are monitoring the injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police and administrative teams are continuing debris removal operations in the affected village in search of people feared missing. Family members of the deceased are also combing through the rubble in an attempt to recover valuables buried beneath the debris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police and administrative teams are continuing debris removal operations in the affected village in search of people feared missing. Family members of the deceased are also combing through the rubble in an attempt to recover valuables buried beneath the debris. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigations have revealed that the firecracker factory’s licence had been revoked two years ago. Despite the cancellation, the unit allegedly continued to manufacture and store firecrackers illegally.

In connection with the incident, nine police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence. Factory owner Naushad was arrested late Monday night following a police encounter.

Authorities have intensified action against the accused and their associates. While demolition proceedings have already been carried out against Naushad’s properties, efforts are underway to arrest three of the six individuals named in the FIR who remain absconding.

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Kaushambi police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Naushad’s wife, son and brother, who are accused of being involved in operating the illegal firecracker unit.