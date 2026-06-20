Temporary barricades at 70 road cuts in Lucknow may become permanent fixtures

Nearly 70 road cuts and intersections across the city that have already been closed using temporary police barricades may be permanently sealed with concrete structures as part of a traffic management plan aimed at sustaining gains made in easing congestion.

The proposal, submitted to the divisional commissioner’s office, covers locations across Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, Vibhuti Khand, Aliganj, Cantt, Chowk and other parts of the city. (File)

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DCP (traffic) Raveena Tyagi said the proposal does not involve closing any new cuts. Instead, it seeks to convert existing temporary closures into permanent ones after traffic authorities found that the measures had improved vehicular movement at several busy junctions.

“These cuts are already closed through temporary barricading. The proposal is to make these closures permanent by installing cement blocks,” Tyagi said.

According to the traffic police, one of the reasons behind the move is the recurring problem of commuters removing or shifting temporary barricades to create unauthorised passages. Officials said such breaches undermine traffic management efforts and pose safety risks at busy intersections.

The proposal, submitted to the divisional commissioner’s office, covers locations across Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, Vibhuti Khand, Aliganj, Cantt, Chowk and other parts of the city. Many of these points were identified after traffic diversions and access restrictions introduced in recent years helped streamline movement and reduce bottlenecks.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials cited Hazratganj crossing, Hanuman Setu, IT Chauraha and IGP crossing as examples where restricting direct crossing movements and channelising traffic through designated U-turns improved traffic flow. While motorists may have to travel slightly farther to take a turn, authorities said uninterrupted movement has reduced delays caused by signal cycles and intersection conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials cited Hazratganj crossing, Hanuman Setu, IT Chauraha and IGP crossing as examples where restricting direct crossing movements and channelising traffic through designated U-turns improved traffic flow. While motorists may have to travel slightly farther to take a turn, authorities said uninterrupted movement has reduced delays caused by signal cycles and intersection conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposal gained momentum after traffic congestion came up for discussion during a recent review meeting chaired by the district’s minister-in-charge. If approved, the temporary barricades at the identified locations will be replaced with permanent concrete barriers in the coming months.