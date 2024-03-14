The UP Files: A ‘reel reflection’ of good governance in state

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s good governance and firebrand personality have apparently been brought alive in the film, ‘The UP Files’, which is set to hit the big screen this month-end. The cast of ‘The UP Files’ during a media interaction in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Chanakya-fame veteran actor Manoj Joshi essays the role of a saffron-clad chief minister with screen name ‘Abhay Singh’. Film director Neeraj Sahai, a Lucknowite, and the team, however maintained that the film is not a biopic of the chief minister. They, however, admitted that it’s inspired by true incidents and the change this UP government has brought.

“I am highly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP chief minister. But I have not tried to mimic anyone. The work of Yogi ji, which changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh and the progression it has achieved, surely are very inspiring and should be followed by chief ministers in other states,” said Joshi.

Having played many memorable historical/mythological characters in his 35-year-long career, the actor said playing a “real-life character” was surely a challenge.

“First time in my career, I got to play a leading character and delivered as per the script and writer-director’s vision. Situation-wise, my role may look similar, as the character is in sanyasi’s attire. Cinema is ultimately a reflection of society, so the writer is bound to be inspired by a man who finished the goonda raj, built infrastructure and made the state an Udhyam (industry) Pradesh. I have experienced it while shooting in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya,” he said.

The director adds, “I studied at Lucknow University in the 80s and people will remember what the situation was like a few decades back. I live in Mumbai and know what people used to think about my state. And now, we see a turnaround. So, I discussed the concept with my producer Umrao Singh and we were on. What we showcase is an ideal situation.”

The film was shot in Lucknow (UP), Rajasthan, Mumbai and Jammu. Also present with the team was actress Manjari Fadnis who plays the role of a cop.

Parliamentarian and former UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, Hindu Vahini Sena president Rakesh Rai, Priyanka Rai (wife of late Col MN Rai) and others were also present during the launch of the trailer.