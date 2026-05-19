Third Bada Mangal: Massive turnout across Lko, political leaders join in

Thousands of devotees thronged Hanuman temples and bhandaras across Lucknow on Tuesday as the city celebrated the third Bada Mangal of the Jyestha month with religious fervour, community feasts and spiritual programmes.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at a bahndara held in Lucknow (HT Photo)

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Heavy crowds were witnessed at Aliganj Hanuman Temple, Hanuman Setu, Hanumant Dham, Gulachin temple, Lete Hanuman temple and Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple throughout the day.

More than 1,000 bhandaras were organised across the city on the occasion. According to officials, around 370 people registered with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to organise community feasts.

Cooling arrangements

At Hanuman Setu temple, tents were installed along the roadside for devotees waiting in queues. Large fans, coolers and mist-spraying fans were arranged to provide relief from the oppressively hot conditions. Traffic diversions were also implemented on several major roads near temples due to the rush.

Pandit Mohit Shukla, priest of the Dakshin Hanuman temple in Hazratganj, said devotees started arriving around 4 am. “The crowd is similar to what was seen during the previous two Bada Mangal celebrations. Special arrangements have been made outside the temple for devotees due to the severe heat,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Political leaders participate in bhandaras {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political leaders participate in bhandaras {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Sushma Kharkwal visited a bhandara and took prasad and ice cream along with devotees. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak distributed prasad and wished for happiness and prosperity for all families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Sushma Kharkwal visited a bhandara and took prasad and ice cream along with devotees. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak distributed prasad and wished for happiness and prosperity for all families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended a bhandara organised by the Uttar Pradesh Photo Journalists Association at Media Point near Hazratganj crossing. He offered prayers to Lord Hanuman, performed aarti and distributed prasad among devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended a bhandara organised by the Uttar Pradesh Photo Journalists Association at Media Point near Hazratganj crossing. He offered prayers to Lord Hanuman, performed aarti and distributed prasad among devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said people across the city were participating in bhandaras and prayers in large numbers. “This reflects our shared culture, Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and brotherhood. The Constitution teaches us love, compassion and harmony for everyone, which strengthens the country,” he said, while congratulating photojournalists for carrying forward the tradition of organising bhandaras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said people across the city were participating in bhandaras and prayers in large numbers. “This reflects our shared culture, Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and brotherhood. The Constitution teaches us love, compassion and harmony for everyone, which strengthens the country,” he said, while congratulating photojournalists for carrying forward the tradition of organising bhandaras. {{/usCountry}}

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Spiritual programmes attract devotees

A large-scale spiritual gathering and bhandara was also organised by Mamta Charitable Trust, which held its 17th annual programme from morning till midnight. Along with prasad distribution, the event featured Sundarkand recitation, bhajan sandhya, devotional tableaux, musical performances and aarti.

The programme was inaugurated by Pawan Ji Maharaj of Hanuman Mandir Naimisharanya Dham, who said that service, dedication and social harmony strengthen society and the nation. Rajeev Mishra, chief trustee of the organisation and BJP regional vice-president, said the Trust remained committed around the clock to serving the poor, elderly, women, students and differently-abled people.

Several political leaders and dignitaries attended the event during the day, including former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Dayashankar Singh and others.

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