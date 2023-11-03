Those who harm daughters will see the same fate as Ravana, Kansa: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave a stern warning saying if anyone tried to play with the safety of daughters in Uttar Pradesh will be dealt with an iron hand as he stressed that the government was committed to ensuring their protection.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Bansdih town of Ballia district on November 3. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assuring that the work of enhancing security, respect and honour of girls and women, which the government has started, will run continuously, Yogi said, “If anyone tries to breach the security of our daughters, they will face a fate similar to those of Ravana and Kansa. No one should have doubt in it.”

The CM was addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan organised in Ballia district’s Bansdih town. He further said the double-engine government will continue its efforts to empower women economically without compromising with their safety and dignity thereby recognising them as a vital part of the population.

On the occasion, the CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 35 development projects worth ₹129 crore. He also distributed certificates to women beneficiaries of various development projects. Yogi also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana it showed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities towards daughters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Under this scheme, our government is going to give ₹25,000 to every daughter from the next session. The money will be given to the parents of daughters in six phases. Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, our government is giving ₹51,000.”

Yogi further said the government will give a free domestic gas cylinder on Diwali to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. He said the initiative aimed to offer relief to mothers and sisters in the state by freeing them from the harmful effects of smoke.

“After delimitation in 2026, 33 percent reservation will be given to the women of the country in Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The number of women in the assemblies and Lok Sabha will increase to one-third. For this, we are all grateful to PM Narendra Modi,” the CM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further the government’s primary goal was to ensure safety, respect, and self-reliance of women. “The government has taken forward the recruitment of 20 percent women personnel in the state police force on priority. We are also going to take forward the action of recruiting mostly women teachers in the schools of basic education council as well,” Yogi said.

“Today, every poor person is being given housing, toilets, gas connections and health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh,” he added. The CM said there was no limitations on development now as numerous development projects were under way. “Ballia district is going to be the best medium of water route in Uttar Pradesh because this district is surrounded by the Ganga on one side and the Saryu on the other. Naturally, all of you will definitely benefit from it,” Yogi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh transport minister Daya Shankar Singh, minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari, Ballia MP Virendra Singh, Ravindra Kushwaha, Neeraj Shekhar, Shakaldeep Rajbhar, MLA Ketki Singh, former minister Upendra Tiwari and women in large numbers were present at the event.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!