Thousands bid adieu to late BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh

The last rites of Uma Shankar Singh, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, were performed with state honours at the Ganga ghat in Ballia district on Friday. The late MLA’s son Prince aka Yukesh Singh lit the pyre in the presence of a huge crowd.

Uma Shankar Singh, the lone BSP legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, died on August 5 after prolonged illness. (HT file)

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Earlier, thousands of people paid their last respect to Singh at his ancestral place in that district’s Khanwar village. Singh, 55, who was the MLA from Rasra seat in Ballia, died after prolonged illness on Wednesday evening.

Ballia district magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh and superintendent of police Omvir Singh also visited the MLA’s residence to pay their respects to the departed soul. The late legislator’s funeral procession passed through Bachhaipur, Salempur, Chogda, Kukurha, Hajauli, and Chilkahar before reaching the cremation site at the Ganga ghat.

Along the entire route, people, supporters, representatives of social organisations, and leaders from various political parties paid their tribute to him. They recalled Singh’s affable nature. At several places, people showered flower petals on the late MLA’s mortal remains.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration had made adequate security and traffic arrangements for the funeral procession. A large number of people arrived from various villages to pay their final respects to Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration had made adequate security and traffic arrangements for the funeral procession. A large number of people arrived from various villages to pay their final respects to Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and many of his ministers also paid tribute to the late MLA. BSP chief Mayawati visited Singh’s residence in Ballia to pay her last respects to the departed soul. Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana too condoled Singh’s death.