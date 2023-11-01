Thousands of students participate in ‘Run for Unity’ in Lucknow

To mark the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, thousands of enthusiastic students participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ on Tuesday.

(HT)

Flagged off by defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath here at Hazratganj, the run concluded at KD Singh Babu stadium.

Among the participants, nearly 50 students of Hoerner College took part in the run. Bini Dixit, a Class 11 student of the College said, “It was a great sight to see so many students taking part in the run to mark 148th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Happy to be a part of the Unity Run.”

“Getting an opportunity to take part in the Run for Unity was indeed memorable,” said Nancy Tiwari, a Class 11 student.

Nearly 600 students from St Joseph School also participated in the event. Mohit Pandey of class 12 said it was nice to be a part of this big event aimed to make ‘Bharat Ek Rashtra and Shresth Rashtra’ (one nation and powerful nation).

Ansh Bajpai of Class 11, Kunwar Rudra Pratap Singh of Class 9 and Krishna Agarwal of Class 8 said they were very happy to be a part of such event that had the essence of patriotism to it.

Meanwhile, GD Goenka Public School also organised the ‘Run for Unity’. The students wholeheartedly participated in the event, expressing their unwavering commitment to the nation’s unity and integrity.

The event commenced with the students taking a solemn pledge of their dedication to the cause of national unity and echoing the futuristic vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Following the pledge, an enthusiastic run took place under the guidance of GD Goenka Lucknow chairman Sarvesh Goel in which students, teachers, and staff members participated.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway (NR), Lucknow Division staff celebrated ‘National Unity Day’ by organising various programmes including ‘Run for Unity’ at the Railway Stadium at Charbagh in Lucknow.

Additional divisional railway manager Shivendra Shukla garlanded the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the presence of officers, players and employees of the division. A parade was presented by the Railway Protection Force.

Later, all the officers, employees and players participated in the Run for Unity which commenced from the railway stadium.

Similar event was orgainsed by North Eastern Railway (NER) Lucknow division at ‘Dilkusha Heritage Officer Club’ Bandariabagh in which divisional railway manager Aditya Kumar along with divisional railway officers and employees participated in the ‘Unity Run’ organised between ‘Dilkusha Heritage Officer Club’ and ‘Loreto Convent College’ intersection.

In the same sequence oath was administered to the employees at various stations of the division like Gorakhpur Jn, Lucknow Jn, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti and Mailani etc.

