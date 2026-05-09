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Three children drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in UP's Kushinagar; probe ordered

Three children drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in UP's Kushinagar; probe ordered

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Kushinagar, Three children from migrant labourer families drowned in a water-filled pit at a brick kiln here on Saturday, with the district magistrate constituting an inquiry committee to probe the matter, officials said.

Three children drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in UP's Kushinagar; probe ordered

According to a district administration spokesperson, the incident took place in Gainpur Tappa Mainpur village under Kasaya police station area.

The children belonged to labourers from of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, who were working at the brick kiln, and also residing on the premises.

Officials said rainwater had accumulated in a pit dug near the brick kiln.

Around 8 am on Saturday, the family members were working at the kiln while the children Abhay , Ananya , Anushka , and Sweety were playing nearby, police said.

During this, one child accidentally fell into the pit, while two others jumped in to his rescue, but all drowned, they added.

Sweety alerted family members, who rushed to the spot, and pulled out the three children. They were rushed to the community health centre in Kasya, where doctors declared them dead.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Three children drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in UP's Kushinagar; probe ordered
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Three children drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in UP's Kushinagar; probe ordered
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