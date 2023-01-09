Three held in Lucknow for stealing bikes, selling them in parts

A gang of three men were held by police on Sunday who allegedly used to steal bikes and Scooties and sell them in parts.

The accused have been identified as Mithun Mahawat, 40, Sujit Mahawat, 27, and Atique, 20, all residents of Thakurganj area in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The gang used to steal the vehicles parked outside the road and sell their parts. After the men were arrested and the chassis number of some of the vehicles in their possession were looked at, it was found out that several FIRs were registered at different police stations on those numbers,” Para Police station said in a press note.

According to the police, a CD delux bike, a Scooty and several parts and spares have been found in the possession of the accused. The accused were booked under IPC sections 411, 413, 468, and 420.