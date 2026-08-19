New Delhi, Three wetlands in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district Bastauli Brahmpur, Ram Chhitouni and Sikandarpur Khurd have been entered in the state gazette, extending them legal protection and prohibiting construction, waste dumping and encroachment in the notified areas.

Three Kasganj wetlands entered in UP gazette, says NMCG

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Spread across the Patiyali and Sahawar areas, the three wetlands are important for local biodiversity, groundwater recharge and rainwater storage, according to the National Mission for Clean Ganga .

Bastauli Brahmpur, spread over about 5.8 hectares, lies between Devkali and Gajoura villages in the Patiyali area and serves as a water source for the two villages located on their shared boundary.

Ram Chhitouni, covering about 4.6 hectares, is situated between villages in the Sahawar-Ganj Dundwara area. The wetland has religious and cultural significance and is associated with the ashram of Maharishi Valmiki, according to the NMCG.

The largest of the three, Sikandarpur Khurd, covers about 9.6 hectares and lies along the boundaries of Sikandarpur Dhab, Sungarhi and Khijarpur villages in the Patiyali area.

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{{^usCountry}} The three water bodies are replenished by rainwater and groundwater. They provide habitat for migratory birds and aquatic life and support local livelihoods through fish farming and agriculture, the mission said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three water bodies are replenished by rainwater and groundwater. They provide habitat for migratory birds and aquatic life and support local livelihoods through fish farming and agriculture, the mission said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kasganj district administration had earlier issued a preliminary notification on May 21 inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed notification of the three wetlands. The public notice covered Bastauli Brahmpur, Sikandarpur Khurd and Ramchitauni and invited objections and suggestions until July 21.

NMCG, in a post on X on Wednesday, said the three wetlands have now been entered in the gazette and are legally protected. It said construction, waste dumping and encroachment are prohibited in the notified wetland areas.

The three wetlands had also figured in the NMCG-backed wetland inventory for Uttar Pradesh. Sikandarpur Khurd, for instance, was identified as an isolated sumpland in the inventory, with groundwater recharge listed among its functions.

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