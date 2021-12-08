Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three killed, four injured at oil refinery in UP’s Bareilly
lucknow news

Three killed, four injured at oil refinery in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly district administration officials said the accident occurred when around seven workers were cleaning a tank in the refinery.
Bareilly district administration officials said the accident occurred when around seven workers were cleaning a tank in the refinery. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Three workers were killed and four others were injured in an accident at an edible oil refinery in Bareilly on Tuesday afternoon.

Bareilly district administration officials said the accident occurred when around seven workers were cleaning a tank in the refinery. “It appears that the workers were exposed to some gas and fainted. They were rushed to a hospital where three of them were declared dead and four others are undergoing treatment. Their condition remains critical,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan. The deceased workers have been identified as Vijay Pal, Neeraj and Mohammad Yasin Khan. The workers are said to be in their twenties.

The old refinery is located in CB Ganj area of Bareilly, 15 kilometres north of the district headquarters. The family members of the deceased and injured workers staged a sit-in at the gate of the refinery against the management. The family members also sought monetary compensation.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area where the accident occurred. Additional police force was also deployed at the refinery.

Prem Babu Sharma, the manager of the refinery spoke with the family members of the deceased workers later in the evening. He was accompanied by officials from the administration, police and labour department.

“We have assured the family members of a fair investigation which will be conducted by two teams separately. We will also bear the cost of medication and provide appropriate monetary compensation to the families of the workers,” said Sharma. The manger declined to comment on the amount of the compensation.

RELATED STORIES

The district authorities along with the experts at the refinery conducted a survey of the factory before declaring the area safe and free of poisonous emissions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP