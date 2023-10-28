Three LU students selected for NEP SAARTHI

Three students of the Lucknow University (LU) have been selected for the NEP SAARTHI (Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India), an initiative of the University Grants Commission under the New Education Policy (NEP).

A total of 752 students were selected from 275 universities/educational institutions of India and of these three students are from Lucknow University. These LU students are Divyanshi Gupta (BSc semester-5), Priyanshi Rai (BTech semester- VII, computer science) and Ashutosh Bajpai (MA political science, semester-III).

The University Grants Commission had sought complete details of the students of all the universities/educational institutions of India through Google Form out of which 752 students have been selected based on their educational details and other qualifications (co-curricular).

