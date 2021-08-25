Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three pvt firms in race to get UPSRTC’s e-ticketing tender
lucknow news

Three pvt firms in race to get UPSRTC’s e-ticketing tender

UPSRTC’s proposed integrated bus ticketing system seeks to provide ease of going cashless through Euro Master Visa (EMV)-compliant ticket-issuing machines
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The three private companies in the race are Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, the MCT Cards &Technology Pvt Ltd and Ebix Cash (File photo)

Three private companies are in the race to grab the UP State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSRTC) contract to implement its ambitious integrated bus ticketing system project which will be the precursor to the rollout of National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in the state.

“We opened technical bids on Tuesday and found three private firms to be in the race for the contract,” a senior UPSRTC official said, adding, “Now, we will evaluate financial bids by them early next month after which the company found quoting the lowest price to implement the project will be awarded the contract.”

The three companies in the race are Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, the MCT Cards &Technology Pvt Ltd and Ebix Cash. “The UPSRTC invited the tender in July last year and then had to cancel the process and re-tender twice with relaxed terms and conditions because it received a single bid each time and according to the rules, a single bid cannot be processed,” the official said.

RELATED STORIES

The UPSRTC’s proposed integrated bus ticketing system seeks to provide ease of going cashless through Euro Master Visa (EMV)-compliant ticket-issuing machines. The ticketing machines will have provision to accept fare through multiple modes like cash, existing cards issued to passengers, debit cards, QR codes, open loop systems and/or NCMC cards, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ujjwala 2.0 to benefit 20 lakh women in 10 UP dists: CM

Unnao’s Miyagunj likely to be rechristened as Mayagunj

More camps to be set up in Lucknow to increase vaccination coverage

Uttar Pradesh to withdraw cases against farmers over stubble burning
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP