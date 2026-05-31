Three who murdered BJP youth wing leader for ‘extra cigarette’ arrested in Lucknow

Three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary from Ayodhya after a dispute that stemmed from his refusal to give an extra cigarette to one of the accused outside a club in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand area, police said on Sunday. The BJYM is the BJP’s youth wing.

The three accused who were arrested. (SOURCED)

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The accused allegedly chased 28-year-old Shivam Singh and his friends before intercepting their vehicle near Lucknow Public School in Vinamra Khand and attacking him with stones, leading to injuries that proved fatal. A fourth accused is still on the run.

“The arrested accused were identified as Shantanu alias Ankit Rawat, a resident of Daliganj; Honey Tiwari alias Vivek Tiwari of Aliganj; and Vivek Singh, a resident of Azamgarh district. Another accused, Anuj Singh, is absconding,” said ADCP East Amol Murkut.

According to police, Shivam, a resident of Ramnagar Dhaurhara village in Ayodhya and a district committee member of the BJYM, travelled to Lucknow with friends on May 25 night and attended a party at a Vibhuti Khand club.

Police said the trouble began around 3am when three youngsters approached Shivam and asked him for cigarettes.

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{{^usCountry}} “While he initially gave them one cigarette, an argument broke out after he refused to hand over another. The accused allegedly abused him before leaving the spot. The accused later chased Shivam’s vehicle and intercepted it near LPS School on Kathauta Lake Road. They allegedly pelted the vehicle with bricks and stones, forcing it to stop,” said Amar Singh, the Vibhut Khand station house officer (SHO). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While he initially gave them one cigarette, an argument broke out after he refused to hand over another. The accused allegedly abused him before leaving the spot. The accused later chased Shivam’s vehicle and intercepted it near LPS School on Kathauta Lake Road. They allegedly pelted the vehicle with bricks and stones, forcing it to stop,” said Amar Singh, the Vibhut Khand station house officer (SHO). {{/usCountry}}

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“When Shivam got out of the vehicle, the accused assaulted him with stones, causing severe head injuries,” Singh added.

A passerby spotted Shivam lying injured and alerted police. He was initially taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and later shifted to a private hospital in Gomti Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 27.

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“The arrests were made by a joint team of the Crime Branch, East Zone SWAT and surveillance units, and Vibhuti Khand police after analysing CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the scene. A stone allegedly used in the murder was recovered at the instance of the accused,” the ADCP (East) said.

“The accused were identified through CCTV footage, technical surveillance and witness statements. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and ascertain the involvement of others who may have participated in the attack,” the SHO added.

“Police records show that Shantanu Rawat has a long criminal history, including cases of robbery, extortion, attempted murder, Arms Act violations and offences under the Gangsters Act registered in Lucknow and Sitapur. Honey Tiwari is also named in several criminal cases, including an attempt-to-murder case and Arms Act offences,” read a Lucknow police statement.

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The victim’s family had earlier alleged that Shivam’s friends and driver abandoned him after the assault and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. His younger brother, Saurabh Singh, had also claimed that the family suspected a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

A case was initially registered against unidentified persons for assault based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family. Following Shivam’s death during treatment, murder charges were added. Further investigation is underway.