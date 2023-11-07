Three-time MP Ravi Prakash Verma joins Congress

: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma, along with his daughter Purvi Verma and a large number of followers, joined the Congress at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Others who joined the Congress on Monday included BSP’s Nawab Faizan Ali Khan and Nav Bharat Party president Raj Bahadur. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai welcomed them into the Congress fold and said the decision of Verma, a three-term Lok Sabha MP and a former Rajya Sabha MP, would help strengthen the Congress. “This is Ravi Verma’s homecoming. His father was a Congress leaders and Kheri Lok Sabha seats has remained with the Verma family for 10 terms,” said Rai.

“With more and more leaders from different parties joining the Congress, we are gaining strength as our party is getting ready for 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Rai.

Verma, on the occasion, spoke about the challenges that India had been facing during the tenure of the BJP government and said the people had made up their mind to vote out the BJP in 2024.

