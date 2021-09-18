Throats of Maharashtra woman, her 3 kids slit in UP’s Bahraich

A man from Bahraich lured a woman from Maharashtra on the pretext of marriage and killed her and her three minor children. The bodies were found in Bahraich district last week and police arrested the man and his two accomplices from Maharashtra on Saturday.

Confirming the arrest, Sujata Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Bahraich, said,” We have arrested Nanku Ali, Salman Khan and Danish Khan all residents of Bahraich in connection with four murders that took place in the district on September 10. The deceased have been identified. Nanku is the main accused.” The accused have been booked for murder.

According to the police, Nanku used to work in a restaurant in Thane, Maharashtra, where he met Mary Kashi (35). The woman had separated from her husband a few years ago and had three children Rajati, 11, Joseph, 7, and Saundrya, 4. Nanku began a relationship with the woman.

“A few months ago Mary sold her house and gave the money to Nanku when the latter promised to marry her. So that he would not have to return the money, Nanku asked Mary to travel to Bahraich and marry him. But Nanku was already married and his real intention was to kill Mary and her children and not return the money he owed her. Nanku also involved his friends Salman and Danish in the crime,” said the SP.

Nanku reached Baharaich with Mary and the children by train via Lucknow on September 10. He met with the other accused and murdered Mary and her children by slitting their throats. They later dumped the bodies and returned to Thane on September 13.

“The bodies of Mary and her children were found on September 11. There were no leads initially because nobody could identify the bodies. However, with help of local intelligence and mobile surveillance we were able to track the accused and arrest them,” said the SP.

The state government has announced an award of ₹1 lakh to the investigating team that cracked the case.