Throngs at Lko temples, long queues at Bhandaras during second Bada Mangal

The second Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha witnessed massive participation across Lucknow, with devotees thronging Hanuman temples and Bhandaras. While around 317 bhandaras were officially registered with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the actual number of food distribution stalls across the city was estimated to be more than double the registered figure.

People having Prasad at the Bhandara organised for the second Bada Mangal in Lucknow on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Long queues were seen at Bhandaras where volunteers distributed mango panna, poori-chhola, kaddu sabzi and boondi prasad.

The atmosphere remained devotional throughout the city with bhajans echoing at major Hanuman temples. Heavy crowds were reported at Aliganj Hanuman Temple, Purane Hanuman Mandir, Hanuman Setu, Hanumant Dham, Gulachin Mandir, Lete Hanuman Mandir and Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Mandir.

At Hanuman Setu and Aliganj Hanuman Temple, devotees were seen standing in long lines for Darshan since morning. A special mango panna bhandara was also organised at Parivartan Chowk.

Green campaign against plastic waste

On the occasion, Water Woman Shipra Pathak launched a green campaign for environmental conservation through the Panchtatva Foundation. Around 45,000 green leaf plates and 5,000 saplings blessed with Hanuman Chalisa were distributed at various Bhandaras to promote plastic-free celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} Pathak appealed to people to treat the saplings as prasad and nurture them as part of their commitment towards environmental protection. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal also visited the campaign venue and appreciated the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathak appealed to people to treat the saplings as prasad and nurture them as part of their commitment towards environmental protection. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal also visited the campaign venue and appreciated the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Organisers said the campaign had begun during the previous Bada Mangal with the distribution of nearly 55,000 green leaf plates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organisers said the campaign had begun during the previous Bada Mangal with the distribution of nearly 55,000 green leaf plates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Lucknow blessed by Hanuman ji’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Lucknow blessed by Hanuman ji’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahant Vinod Tangri of the Lete Hanuman Temple said the occurrence of Adhik Maas during Jyeshtha (leading to more Tuesdays in the month) was considered auspicious for Lucknow residents. “Lucknow is specially blessed by Hanumanji. At Lete Hanuman Temple every Tuesday is Mahamangal, but the Bada Mangals of Jyeshtha have greater significance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahant Vinod Tangri of the Lete Hanuman Temple said the occurrence of Adhik Maas during Jyeshtha (leading to more Tuesdays in the month) was considered auspicious for Lucknow residents. “Lucknow is specially blessed by Hanumanji. At Lete Hanuman Temple every Tuesday is Mahamangal, but the Bada Mangals of Jyeshtha have greater significance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that despite rising LPG cylinder costs making arrangements difficult for organisers, there was no shortage of Bhandaras in the city. “There is hardly any person in Lucknow today who does not partake of the Bhandara Prasad,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that despite rising LPG cylinder costs making arrangements difficult for organisers, there was no shortage of Bhandaras in the city. “There is hardly any person in Lucknow today who does not partake of the Bhandara Prasad,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Bada Mangal is special in Lucknow?

Bada Mangal is observed on Tuesdays during the month of Jyeshtha and is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, community service and charity. According to Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman first met Lord Ram on a Tuesday in Jyeshtha during the Treta Yuga and was also blessed with immortality on the same day.

Lucknow has a unique tradition associated with Bada Mangal. Historians credit Nawab Wajid Ali Shah with popularising the celebrations in the city. According to noted historian late Yogesh Praveen’s book Lucknow Nama, the Nawab organised a Bhandara at the ancient Hanuman temple in Aliganj.

It is also believed that one of the Begums of Awadh got the old Hanuman temple renovated and distributed jaggery and Prasad after the work was completed during Jyeshtha. Since then, the tradition of organising Bhandaras and distributing Prasad on every Tuesday of Jyeshtha has continued across Lucknow.

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