Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the Trinamool Congress for the prevailing conditions in West Bengal and said the state, once recognised for its art, literature, and industrial prosperity, has now been pushed toward backwardness, for which he also blamed the Congress and the Left.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show in the Dum Dum assembly constituency of West Bengal. (ANI PHOTO)

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He also said Mamata Didi gets scared when slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” or “Har Har Mahadev” are raised and she feels her power slipping, according to a press release.

He said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee used to mislead people and that it was time to free West Bengal from the TMC.

Yogi Adityanath, who addressed public meetings in Dhanekhali and Rajarhat Gopalpur assembly constituencies on the last day of the campaign, said West Bengal, which once gave jobs to the youth is now facing the closure of industrial units. He also held roadshows and visited Tarakeswar where he offered prayers. He said if there were a double-engine BJP government here, a grand corridor, like the Kashi Vishwanath one, would have been built at the Taraknath temple and the devotees would have received better facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the traders would have had the opportunity to run their business in an organised manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the traders would have had the opportunity to run their business in an organised manner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Connecting with the people by raising ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ slogans, he said the hearts and minds of Bengal connect with Maa Kali and Maa Durga. He referred to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekanand and others in his address and also said this is the land that gave birth to a great leader like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who infused new energy into the youth of India with his slogan “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Connecting with the people by raising ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ slogans, he said the hearts and minds of Bengal connect with Maa Kali and Maa Durga. He referred to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekanand and others in his address and also said this is the land that gave birth to a great leader like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who infused new energy into the youth of India with his slogan “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the people have taken to the streets to free themselves from TMC’s misgovernance. The trends of the first phase of voting on April 23 indicate a new enthusiasm and the TMC goons are now looking for hiding places, Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the people have taken to the streets to free themselves from TMC’s misgovernance. The trends of the first phase of voting on April 23 indicate a new enthusiasm and the TMC goons are now looking for hiding places, Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

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“A double-engine BJP government means good governance. It guarantees the benefits of government schemes, development, safety of daughters, security of traders, employment for Bengal’s youth, and self-reliance for mothers and sisters,” he said.

A massive crowd turned up at Yogi’s roadshow with women, the elderly, and the youth gathering to have a glimpse of him as the Kalyani assembly constituency echoed with chants of “Vande Mataram,” “Jai Shri Ram,” “Bharat Mata,” along with slogans like “Hindu Samrat” and “Bulldozer Baba”. He also held a roadshow at Dum Dum assembly seat, and slogans like “Ek Hi Naara, Ek Hi Naam, Jai Shri Ram-Jai Shri Ram” were raised there.

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