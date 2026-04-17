Time-bound redressal of people’s issues govt’s top priority: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure prompt, effective, and sensitive resolution of public grievances, reiterating that time-bound redressal of people’s problems remains the top priority of his government.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on April 17. (HT photo)

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Yogi interacted with over 200 people for the second consecutive day during a Janata Darshan event held at the Digvijay Nath auditorium on the Gorakhnath temple premises here. He advised people to remain patient and assured them that the government would sincerely consider their concerns.

The CM personally listened to grievances, reviewed applications, and forwarded them to the concerned officials with clear instructions to resolve all complaints in a time-bound, impartial, and satisfactory manner.

Several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment. In response, Yogi directed officials to promptly prepare estimates for advanced medical care for needy patients so that government funds could be released without delay. “No one’s treatment will stop due to lack of money,” he said.

A significant number of women attending the Janata Darshan raised housing-related concerns. Addressing them, the CM said the government is committed to providing permanent housing to all eligible beneficiaries under the PM and the CM housing schemes. He instructed officials to ensure that all deserving individuals deprived of pucca houses are covered under these schemes.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Thursday evening, the CM attended the Brahm Bhoj ceremony of Markandey Yadav, a devoted follower of Gorakshpeeth, and prayed for the peace of the departed soul during his visit to Luhusi village in Pipraich region. Yadav passed away on April 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Thursday evening, the CM attended the Brahm Bhoj ceremony of Markandey Yadav, a devoted follower of Gorakshpeeth, and prayed for the peace of the departed soul during his visit to Luhusi village in Pipraich region. Yadav passed away on April 1. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Yogi also paid tribute to the late wife of former BJP MLA Narendra Singh. Attending the Brahm Bhoj ceremony near Tarang Crossing, he consoled the bereaved family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Yogi also paid tribute to the late wife of former BJP MLA Narendra Singh. Attending the Brahm Bhoj ceremony near Tarang Crossing, he consoled the bereaved family members. {{/usCountry}}

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