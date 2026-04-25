TMC govt a ‘symbol of terror’, ‘corruption’, ‘mafia rule’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, calling it a “symbol of terror” and corruption, while campaigning for the second phase of assembly polls scheduled on April 29.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in West Bengal on Saturday. (Sourced)

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Adityanath, who addressed three rallies in West Bengal, alleged that the state had lost its identity under TMC rule despite its rich cultural legacy associated with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

“The TMC government in Bengal has become a symbol of terror, corruption and mafia rule over the past 15 years,” Adityanath said, addressing his first rally in the Nabadwip assembly constituency.

“Bengal carried the tradition of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu for over 500 years and gave India an identity, but the state itself is struggling for identity today. Who are these people who brought an identity crisis for Bengal?” he said while targeting the TMC government.

“Open cow slaughter and growing despair among youth are not positive signs. Sand, land, and cattle mafia are threatening Bengal’s identity, whereas Uttar Pradesh has overcome such issues under the double-engine government,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Hitting out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Adityanath said: “Mamata didi has a problem with the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’. This is the same land where Chaitanya Mahaprabhu spread the message of India’s Vaishnav tradition across the world through the chant of ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’. Now, obstacles are created in the worship and processions of Maa Durga. Mamata didi says ‘Khela hobe’, but now is the time for ‘Khela shesh, unnayan shuru’, which means the game is over, development begins.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hitting out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Adityanath said: “Mamata didi has a problem with the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’. This is the same land where Chaitanya Mahaprabhu spread the message of India’s Vaishnav tradition across the world through the chant of ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’. Now, obstacles are created in the worship and processions of Maa Durga. Mamata didi says ‘Khela hobe’, but now is the time for ‘Khela shesh, unnayan shuru’, which means the game is over, development begins.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I remember how BJP worker Sanjay Bhowmic was killed brutally. TMC goons are roaming all around. But a day ago, I was happy to see during polling that all voters thought to bring back identity and rid Bengal of terror and corruption. For this, a double-engine BJP government is needed,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I remember how BJP worker Sanjay Bhowmic was killed brutally. TMC goons are roaming all around. But a day ago, I was happy to see during polling that all voters thought to bring back identity and rid Bengal of terror and corruption. For this, a double-engine BJP government is needed,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said that record voting in the first phase indicates that Bengal has resolved to end the darkness and build a TMC-free Bengal. “The trends from the April 23 polling suggest that when the EVMs are opened on May 4, saffron will dominate across all assembly seats,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that money sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development and welfare of the poor was being siphoned off by TMC workers.

“TMC remains silent over the massacre of Hindus in Bangladesh and does not utter even a word of sympathy. But TMC goons are now looking for places to hide or open puncture shops. Be assured that after May 4, they will find no place to hide and will be tracked down wherever they go,” Adityanath said.

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He also alleged that Mamata Banerjee opposed the CAA due to political considerations.

“The time has come to liberate yourselves from a TMC government that allows infiltrators to plunder your rights. When the Prime Minister introduced the proposal for the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in Parliament, the TMC opposed it. Citizenship has been granted to a significant number of people within Bengal, yet this displeases Mamata didi,” he said.

“A large number of people from the Matua community reside in this region, many of whom came to India in 1947 and 1971,” he said, alleging that Congress, the Left and the TMC did not want them to receive Indian citizenship.

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