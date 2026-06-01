To curb expenses, Lucknow University convocation now at Scientific Convention Centre

For the first time, the University of Lucknow (LU) has decided to curtail the expenditure on its upcoming convocation ceremony by shifting the event from the campus to the Scientific Convention Centre in Chowk. The convocation is scheduled to be held on July 31. The move comes on the instructions of governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel.

The university also highlighted a series of measures aimed at increasing internal revenue. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a university press release, traditional convocation ceremonies involved expenditure of nearly ₹1 crore on marquees, decorations, waterproofing arrangements and other logistics. By opting for the convention centre, which costs around ₹1 lakh to rent, the university claims it has achieved substantial savings.

Describing the move as a “historic and exemplary decision”, the university said it reflects financial discipline, transparency and good governance in line with the chancellor’s vision that government and student funds should be utilised for student welfare and strengthening academic infrastructure rather than “luxury or ostentation”.

The university also highlighted a series of measures aimed at increasing internal revenue. These include the implementation of a consultancy policy under which faculty members can provide technical expertise to industrial, corporate and government organisations. LU said the initiative could generate additional income for the institution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university has introduced more than 3,350 new seats in self-financed and industry-oriented programmes such as BCA (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), BSc (Cyber Security), MSc (Data Science) and BCom (E-Commerce). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university has introduced more than 3,350 new seats in self-financed and industry-oriented programmes such as BCA (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), BSc (Cyber Security), MSc (Data Science) and BCom (E-Commerce). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The university has also introduced NRI-sponsored seats in BTech and five-year integrated LLB programmes to boost revenue through premium fees and foreign exchange inflows. Additionally, a digital portal is being developed to market and sell artworks created by students of the Faculty of Fine Arts through e-commerce platforms.

“It is absolutely unjustifiable to expend millions upon millions of rupees on temporary tents and marquees. Savings from the convocation and additional revenue generated through reforms will be invested in student welfare, a Digital Learning Management System and advanced scientific laboratories,” vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini said, adding the entire endeavour was inspired by the chancellor, Anandiben Patel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}