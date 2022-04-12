To reform prisoners, Gayatri Mantra, Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to be played in Naini Jail
In a bid to help inmates reform and motivate them to follow the right path, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjay mantra’ would also be played at Naini Central Jail.
Minister for prisons and home guards Dharamveer Prajapati had recently said, in a statement, that instructions have been issued to prisons in the state to play ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjay Mantra’ to bring a positive attitude among prisoners.
Naini Central Jail lodges around 4,500 inmates, including convicted and under-trials. Many of them are in jail for heinous crimes, including murders, loots, rapes and smuggling.
Naini Central Jail senior superintendent PN Pandey said motivational songs like ‘Itni Shakti Hume Dena Data’ and ‘Shakti do Dayanidhe’ are being played on a regular basis through the public address system to motivate prisoners to follow the right path and do good deeds in their lives ahead.
The songs have been successful in motivating many prisoners who were arrested for serious crimes, he said.
In a bid to motivate them for doing better and get spiritual strength to reform themselves, ‘Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjaya mantra’ will also be played through public address systems, Pandey added.
It is worth mentioning that many prisoners had kept Navratri fast and were provided fruits and milk by the Naini Jail administration. Similarly, many Muslim prisoners are observing Ramzan fast and are given dates, sugar, milk and lemon for breaking their fast.
The state government has recently lifted restrictions on visitors to jail following a dip in Covid cases. However, visitors are allowed to meet their kin at the jail while following certain safety protocols.
-
-
-
-
