To settle scores with her father, minor boy killed one-year-old girl: Cops

To take revenge from her father, a 13-year-old boy murdered one-year-old girl whose naked body was found from the water tank of a primary school on Friday under Sairpur police station limits, said police officials here on Sunday.

They said the minor boy has confessed to the crime during questioning and he has been sent to juvenile home after being taken into custody.

The girl had gone missing on Thursday night when she was at the party at a relative’s house with her family. Later on Friday, the girl’s body was recovered from a water tank kept over the bathroom of a primary school in which the accused boy studied. The body was recovered on the information revealed by the boy who lives nearby, and the girl’s clothes were recovered from behind the school.

According to a press statement by the Lucknow police, the boy confessed during questioning that the girl’s father used to abuse him, his grandparents and his late mother in an inebriated state. He said that the girl’s father had even slapped him a few days ago following which he wanted to take revenge from him.

“The boy said he kidnapped the girl after finding her alone outside the party venue and smothered her to death. He later hid the body in the tank after tying a brick in the girl’s legs,” a senior official said. He said the boy had initially tried to mislead the police by stating that two people, who were wearing masks, had committed the crime.