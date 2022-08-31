Toddler raped in Kushinagar, accused arrested

An 18-month-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 22–year-old man living in the neighbourhood. Later, the man threw her in a farm field in east UP’s Kushinagar district, late on Monday night.

Family members found the child in the field nearby with the help of locals and rushed her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Gorakhpur deputy inspector general (DIG), J Ravinder Goud, said the accused Ravi Rai, a resident of Vishnupura area of Kushinagar was arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and sections of Protection of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is underway.

The DIG said the accused was playing with the girl in the veranda of her house on Monday evening at around 7 pm. He said the accused took her along on the pretext of buying her sweets and family members got suspicious when he did not return even after two hours. He said the family members went to the house of the accused but he was not there, nor was the child.

Goud said the accused was taken into custody some distance from his house and during police interrogation he accepted sexually assaulting the girl. On his information, locals and police found the blood-soaked child in the field. “The local police have initiated an investigation in the case after arresting the accused in the matter,” he added.