Civic polls: CM Yogi, deputy CM Maurya to campaign in Varanasi

Many top BJP leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, are scheduled to campaign for the party’s mayor and corporator candidates in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath is likely address a public meeting in Varanasi on April 30 (HT File)

BJP spokesperson-Kashi region Navratan Rathi said the CM will be addressing a public meeting at Shivpur Mini Stadium on April 30. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be arriving in Varanasi on April 28 to campaign for Ashok Tiwari, the party’s pick for mayor, and corporator candidates, said Rathi.

Actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav will add glamour quotients to the campaigning, added Rathi.

While Ravi Kishan represents Gorakhpur in parliament, Yadav is the MP from Azamgarh.

He added the BJP did not want to leave any stone unturned despite never losing the mayor post in Varanasi in the last 28 years.